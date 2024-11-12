Panchkula DC orders intensified efforts as dengue cases climb to 1,230

With dengue cases reaching a seasonal high of 1,230 in the city, deputy commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta convened a meeting with officials, directing the intensification of sampling and sanitisation in areas around garbage dumps. To curb mosquito breeding, residents were urged to observe “dry days” every Sunday, emptying water containers and clearing stagnant water around their premises. (iStock)

Gupta directed chief medical officer (CMO) Mukta Kumar to expand sampling efforts and public awareness campaigns in dengue-prone areas, focusing on door-to-door visits and outreach programmes to spread awareness. Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) was tasked with organising daily fogging operations and issuing public announcements to alert residents on preventive measures.

“Panchkula experienced a surge in dengue cases during October, with over 20 new cases daily. Fortunately, this number has now declined to 6-7 cases per day with the onset of colder days, providing some relief,” Kumar said. She added that the urban areas saw the most number of cases citing inadequate cleanliness as a major contributing factor.

Kumar cited resistance from residents in urban neighbourhoods, where health teams are often denied access, has hindered effective mosquito inspection and control efforts.

The DC ordered immediate issuance of ID cards for health department teams. These teams, working in coordination with MC officials, will conduct larvae inspections and carry out preventive actions in urban zones. Additionally, the administration plans to distribute informational materials on dengue prevention, urging residents to wear long-sleeved clothing to minimise exposure to mosquitoes.

Sanitation efforts will be ramped up in densely populated areas such as Budhanpur, Indira Colony, and Rajiv Colony, with daily cleaning drives to remove waste and regular fogging operations. In these localities, the civic body will also be notifying residents to boil drinking water before consumption as a health precaution.

Recently, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and MC had faced criticism from the Permanent Lok Adalat for public utility services for failing to maintain public spaces. This negligence was cited as a contributing factor to the rise in dengue cases across Panchkula. The district, which recorded over half of the dengue cases in the tricity area, was also noted for irregular fogging efforts despite the increasing number of cases.