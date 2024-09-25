Panchkula: Disillusioned by BJP, workers, supporters shifting to Congress, says Chander Mohan

As party hopping continues in Panchkula, Congress candidate Chander Mohan, taking dig at Bharatiya Janta Party said, “In Panchkula there seems to be mass exodus like situation in the BJP, every day the supporters, workers and leaders of the BJP are joining the Congress party.” Panchkula Congress candidate Chander Mohan addressing a gathering. (HT Photo)

“The main reason for this is BJP’s implementation of anti-people policies in the state, due to which the problems of all sections of people have increased. People who are fed up with BJP’s misrule now want freedom and are extending their support to the Congress,” said Congress candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan who held series of public meetings in different areas of the city seeking votes.

“In these elections it is not Chander Mohan but the people who are contesting the elections. I will not be able to repay this favour of the people even by serving them throughout my life. My entire family is indebted to people and this debt will be paid by our family by serving the people throughout their lives,” said Chander Mohan.

Confident of Congress’s win, Chander Mohan said, “Soon the people will oust the BJP from power and the Congress party will form the government with a huge majority.”

Former BJP district secretary, Mahila Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party former district in-charge, social worker Seema Garg, who contested as an independent candidate from municipal corporation ward 4 on Tuesday, accepted membership of the Congress.