Panchkula: E-rickshaw claims life of 41-yr-old pedestrian

An e-rickshaw killed a 41-year-old resident of Himshikha Colony, Pinjore, after striking him from behind on Thursday evening. The incident occurred near the CRPF Camp in Ishar Nagar, when the victim Raj Dev Ram and his wife, Chanda Devi, were walking on the right side of the road at Pinjore market. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by Chanda Devi at the Pinjore police station, an e-rickshaw, driven rashly at high speed by Amit, a resident of Sector 7, hit her husband from behind.

The impact caused the e-rickshaw to overturn on Ram, resulting in severe head and neck injuries. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case against the e-rickshaw driver, Amit, under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Raj Dev Ram, the deceased, who worked as a mason, is survived by his wife and two children. Local police say they are currently investigating the fatal accident.