Panchkula family away at Goa returns to burgled house

A Sector-12 based family away at Goa for a vacation received a rude shock on returning home, as thieves had broken in and made off with ₹1 lakh in cash and precious ornaments, apart from other articles. Thieves broke in and made off with ₹ 1 lakh in cash and precious ornaments from a house in Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)

Lohit Bindra told police that his family was in Goa from November 22 to November 27. On returning home, they found the main door open and a window broken. Inside, their household articles were strewn.

On checking, they found ₹1 lakh in cash, two diamond rings, a diamond bracelet, two gold rings and a pair of ear studs missing. His child’s piggy bank was smashed, and foreign currency from Malaysia, Australia, Dubai, Vietnam and Thailand, apart from around ₹15,000, was missing.

Before leaving, the thieves also took away a wrist watch, make-up products, artificial jewellery, a box of dried fruit and sweets.

On Bindra’s complaint, a case under Sections 457 (house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Thieves strike at DSP’s house in Sector 22

In another break-in, thieves struck at the locked house of a DSP in Sector 22, and decamped with jewellery worth ₹8 lakh and ₹1.95 lakh in cash.

In his complaint, DSP (Jail) Mukesh Goyal said he and his family had left for Ambala to attend a wedding on Tuesday. After returning late at night, they were shocked to find the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked by thieves. Goyal claimed that the thieves stole ₹1.95 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery, besides the CCTV’s DVR. A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station.