Panchkula: Family members booked for driving 25-year-old astrologer to suicide

A 25-year-old astrologer allegedly ended his life in Pinjore following which four members of his family, including his elder brother, were booked for abetment to suicide. The body was handed over to the family on Thursday after a post-mortem examination at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. (HT File)

His wife told the police that ever since they got married, the victim’s uncle, aunt, elder brother and sister-in-law had been subjecting them to mental and physical harassment.

On June 26, the victim’s brother allegedly assaulted him during an argument. The next day, the couple shifted to another house after being asked to leave the family home.

The victim’s wife said that on June 30, he gave her a glass of water, containing a dissolved tablet, while he consumed another glass mixed with a poisonous substance. Before leaving with a friend towards ITI Road, he allegedly told her that either one of them would have to die for his family to realise their suffering and asked her to ensure he gets justice. His condition later deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, she said.

Based on her complaint, the four family members have been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant also submitted an alleged suicide note, holding the four responsible for his death.

Assistant-sub inspector (ASI) Captan Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said the alleged suicide note would be sent for handwriting examination, while the viscera samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. He added that an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made so far.

The body was handed over to the family on Thursday after a post-mortem examination at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.