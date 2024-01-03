Panchkula: Five snatching cases solved with arrest of one Kalka resident

With the arrest of a Kalka resident, Panchkula police claimed to have solved five cases of phone snatching. The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Monty, of Hakimpur village in Kalka, Panchkula. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Monty, of Hakimpur village in Kalka. He was arrested on December 30 and was sent to a three-day police remand. During the investigation, police recovered five mobile phones from his possession. The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The accused was arrested in connection to a snatching reported on December 26 in Kalka on the complaint of Guman Singh. A case under Section 379A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kalka police station.

Police said the accused is addicted to drugs and used to snatch phone to fund his addiction. Earlier, he used to work as a driver but lost his job owing to the addiction.