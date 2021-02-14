Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana
The Panchkula district has emerged on top in Haryana state in the category of “average beneficiaries vaccinated per session”.
As per information shared by Dr Mankirat of the district health department, Panchkula topped with an average of 81 beneficiaries per session, followed by Charkhi Dadri at 65.
To date, 8,162 persons including 4,114 health-care workers and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated.
“We had a target of total 6878 healthcare workers, out of which 4114 have been vaccinated. Apart from this, there is a target of 8162 front line workers, of which 4048 have been given the vaccine,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer, Panchkula.
Dr Sasan said: “We plan in advance and personally call all the people. With time, people are becoming less reluctant.” She added that from Monday onwards, a second dose will be given to the people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic polls: Video of spat between ex-Akali MLA and SHO goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
117 Punjab civic bodies go to the polls today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹85/litre mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Coach confident of Chandigarh’s good show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day sales in Chandigarh unaffected despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 54% turn up for second dose in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekly vax achievement rate drops to 23% in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Day on, accused nabbed from Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 endangered gharials released in Punjab’s Beas river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border
- The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike makes vegetables dearer in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox