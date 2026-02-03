Panchkula: Highway nakas put brakes on boozy trips to hills

Motorists planning to down a few drinks before driving to hill destinations such as Kasauli, Solan and Shimla may now have to think twice, as daily drunken-driving checkpoints in Panchkula have put the brakes on speeding and drinking behind the wheel. The once-notorious Kalka-Shimla highway, often treated as a thrill ride by weekend travellers, is now under constant scrutiny. (HT Photo)

The once-notorious Kalka-Shimla highway, often treated as a thrill ride by weekend travellers, is now under constant scrutiny.

Along with a naka at the Chandimandir Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Shimla highway, police are also keeping an eye on travellers taking the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway with a checkpost at the Jaloli Toll Plaza.

These checkpoints operate for four hours during late evenings, targeting peak hours of drunk driving.

The targeted action has resulted in over 800 drunken-driving challans between November 19 and January 27 at these two locations alone, and around 70 vehicles were also impounded.

Officials noted that most offenders were from other districts of Haryana or from outside the state, while local residents and commercial vehicle drivers account for few cases.

Female offenders are also rare and, in most instances, their blood alcohol levels are below or close to the permissible limit. “On an average, three to four offenders are caught for every 100 vehicles checked. However, due to heavy traffic, it is not possible to stop every vehicle,” said a traffic cop.

ACP (Traffic) Surender Singh said the move was aimed at making highways safer by reducing the risk of accidents caused by drunk drivers. Apart from the daily nakas, police teams are also conducting surprise checks across the city to ensure safer roads for everyone.

Police claim the crackdown is working. While earlier, around 10 challans were issued daily on these highways, the number has almost halved now.

Overall, as many as 730 challans have been issued and 70 vehicles impounded across the district in January alone.

Clubs offer ‘paid drivers’ to beat nakas

Police surveillance has also revealed the practice of “paid drivers”, arranged by night clubs for drunk patrons to evade challans. A sub-inspector revealed two recent cases where hired drivers crossed the naka, dropped the actual car owner just after the checkpoint, and charged ₹500 per trip to beat the system.

Think before you drink

Under Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act, it is a punishable offence to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, as detected by a breathalyser.

Penalties include up to six months in prison and/or fines up to ₹2,000 for the first offence, with harsher penalties (up to 2 years in jail or ₹3,000 fine) for repeat offences within three years.

Different cities, different rules?

Applying the rule of law, Chandigarh Police slap a challan and impound the vehicle if the driver’s BAC exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml. The driver must call a sober family member or friend to take the vehicle home.

In contrast, in Panchkula, vehicles are mostly impounded only if the BAC is over 100 mg per 100 ml, revealed a traffic cop, not wishing to be named.

Such heavily intoxicated drivers are kept in custody overnight, medically examined and produced in court, while drivers with lower alcohol levels are usually let off if they appear fit to drive, shared the cop.