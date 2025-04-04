Panchkula, Himachal police launch joint crackdown on border area crime

In a significant move toward curbing border area crime in Panchkula district and adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh, police forces from both states have decided to enhance collaboration through joint operations and real-time information sharing. To curb the mining mafia, both state police forces will conduct joint raids in the border areas. (HT Photo for representation)

A crucial meeting, chaired by Panchkula DCP (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra, was held in Kalka on Thursday to strategise joint efforts against organised crime, drug trafficking, illegal mining and other criminal activities.

To streamline communication between police officers of both states, a WhatsApp group was created for instant sharing of crime-related intelligence and updates.

The primary focus of the meeting was to identify active drug smugglers and peddlers operating across both states. It was decided that police from both states will jointly conduct strict operations. Special checks on buses from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, suspected of carrying drugs and illegal weapons, will also be carried out.

To curb the mining mafia, both state police forces will conduct joint raids in the border areas. Previously, when one state’s police took action, the accused would escape by crossing into the other state’s jurisdiction. However, this joint effort aims to resolve this issue.

Similarly, discussions were held on extortion cases, as many businessmen working in Himachal reside in Panchkula. The Himachal Police and Panchkula crime branch will jointly work to dismantle such gangs active in the Baddi and Parwanoo regions.

Several clandestine liquor smuggling routes have been identified, and both police forces will launch joint raids to crack down on these operations.

Additionally, it was noted that some slum dwellers from the Parwanoo area had been relocated to Pinjore and Kalka, resulting in approximately 1,700-1,800 people settling in the Haryana region. Special combing operations will be carried out to prevent any illegal activities, particularly NDPS trafficking or other unlawful actions.

Theft incidents in Panchkula have been linked to similar crimes in Himachal Pradesh. Police will closely monitor suspects and study their modus operandi to prevent further incidents.

Temple theft cases were also deliberated, as incidents in the Panchkula area were found to be linked to thefts in Himachal. A decision was made to maintain strict surveillance by identifying the criminals and understanding their modus operandi. The police forces of both states also shared crucial information regarding vehicle theft and burglary cases.

Furthermore, a list of absconding offenders (POs) and those who have fled after bail was shared. Both state police forces will cooperate to apprehend these individuals. Criminals residing in Himachal but involved in the drug trade in Haryana have been identified, and their properties will soon be demolished.

The meeting was attended by Panchkula ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj, in-charges of all crime units in Panchkula, and station heads from Kalka, Pinjore, Baddi, Solan, Parwanoo and Barotiwala.