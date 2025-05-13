Panchkula illegal mining: HHRC seeks action-taken report from pollution, mining officers

Taking a suo moto action over illegal mining in Panchkula district, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the director general (DG) of the department of mines and geology and also the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to appear in person and present their action-taken reports on August 19. The HHRC’s suo moto action follows a news report highlighting the “unchecked and rampant” illegal mining across Panchkula district. (HT Photo)

Expressing concern over the impact of illegal mining on the environment and public safety, the HHRC has mentioned that the report must identify mining hotspots, detail the nature and scale of operations and outline the steps taken to detect, prevent and halt such practices.

Furthermore, the commission has sought a thorough assessment of the environmental consequences, including deforestation, groundwater depletion and contamination of air and water resources. A detailed record of enforcement actions against violators, encompassing the number of registered criminal cases, imposed penalties, seized equipment and any other legal or administrative proceedings, has been sought.

The HHRC direction also mandates submission of a clear action plan aimed at strengthening the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. This plan should incorporate advanced technological tools, such as CCTV cameras, alongside increased patrolling efforts.

In its observation, the HHRC stated that the continued illegal mining in Panchkula reflects a systemic administrative failure and deliberate inaction, suggesting a potential nexus between offenders and officials that necessitates the commission’s intervention. They emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation and immediate steps to ensure the safety of both citizens and officials.

Compliance reports have been sought from the additional chief secretary of the environment, forest and wildlife department, Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman, deputy commissioner and police commissioner among others. The order stated that those appearing must not be below the rank of a gazetted officer.

The HHRC’s suo moto action follows a news report highlighting the “unchecked and rampant” illegal mining across Panchkula district, particularly in areas surrounding the Pinjore-Nalagarh road, Mallah road, Raipur Rani, Morni, Barwala and Chandimandir.

The commissioner, in its order, highlighted the arrests of officials for alleged complicity in such activities besides the March incident wherein sub-inspector Rajbir Singh, in-charge of the Amravati police post, was reportedly chased and threatened by illegal miners.