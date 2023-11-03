Panchkula Janata Darbar: Register FIR against rape accused, Haryana speaker tells DCP

A father alleging false implication in a sexual harassment case and a senior citizen couple from Saketri facing harassment at the hands of their grandson reached a “Janata Darbar” at HSVP Field Hostel, Sector 6, Panchkula on Thursday. They sought help from Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta. Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta hearing the grievances of people during Janata Darbar at HSVP Field Hostel, Sector 6, in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT photo)

The Kalka man said his minor daughter was raped and the accused even got her abortion done. He said the accused also got a false sexual harassment case registered against him.

“It is a serious issue where victim’s father is falsely implicated while the real culprits are walking free. I have directed the police to immediately take action against the accused,” said Gupta. He directed the deputy commissioner of police over phone to immediately register an FIR against the accused and take strict action.

The Haryana speaker heard the grievances of people at the “Janata Darbar”.

SDM told to probe harassment case

An elderly couple, Gurmeet Singh (79) and his wife Kuldeep Kaur, facing harassment at the hands of their grandson also came to seek relief at the “Janata Darbar”. “We are facing harassment and can be thrown out of the house anytime,” said Gurmeet Singh while urging the MLA to help. They told Gupta that they had made a will of their house in the name of their grandson. But now they are being harassed by him and are being forced to leave the house. “At this age, we have no other place to take shelter,” said the elderly couple. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Gupta directed the Panchkula SDM to investigate the matter and ensure adequate arrangement for the elderly couple under the Senior Citizens Act. Besides, he also directed to take necessary action against the grandson.

Directs HSVP officials to get illegal encroachment removed in Maheshpur village

On a complaint against illegal slums in Maheshpur village, Gupta directed the estate officer of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to remove illegal slums at the earliest and get the land vacated. Gupta said people have already taken possession of the land and despite that about 150 illegal slums have developed in the village. He directed to carry out a drive along with adequate police force to remove the illegal slums at the earliest. He said encroachment on government land will not be tolerated.

Rishi, a Sector 4 resident, complained about the poor condition of a public toilet built in Sector 4 market. He said earlier too, he had submitted a complaint in this regard but repair work was not completed and people were facing inconvenience. Gupta directed the municipal corporation commissioner to get the remaining work done within seven days and submit a report. Gupta also directed the officials to complete the work of the boundary wall of the community centre in Jalauli village. He said the construction of the community centre has been completed but due to the negligence of the contractor, the work of the boundary wall is pending for a long time.

A delegation of senior citizens of Sector 27 also met Gupta and requested him to provide a plot for the construction of a temple. Gupta assured the delegation that their demand would be considered sympathetically.

