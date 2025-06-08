Panchkula kabaddi player’s murder: Cops trace accused’s car, deny Bishnoi link

Hot on the trail of the two assailants who shot a national-level kabaddi player dead at the parking of a mall in Amravati Enclave on Thursday night, police have traced their vehicle. Sonu Naulta, the victim (HT File Photo)

A senior officer confirmed the development, stating that so far, the role of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has not surfaced in this murder. The assailants may have used the Bishnoi name simply to gain popularity, as no connection between them and Anmol Bishnoi has been established.

Police have also checked their social media accounts and found no links. Police further noted that the weapons used in the crime were sophisticated and efforts were underway to determine their source.

Deceased had 9 cases registered against him

Officials revealed that the 32-year-old victim, Sonu Naulta, had a criminal history, with a total of nine cases registered against him between 2012 and 2024. These cases, filed in various police stations in Kalka, Pinjore and Parwanoo, include charges such as attempt to murder, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and under Arms Act.

The prime accused, Piyush Piplani, also has a criminal record, facing seven cases registered between 2018 and 2024 in Kalka, Pinjore and Parwanoo, involving charges like attempt to murder and robbery. Additionally, four criminal cases were registered against the second assailant, Ankush, between 2014 and 2021 in local police stations.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta informed that prima facie, it appeared to be a crime of passion stemming from personal animosity. However, investigations were ongoing from various angles. Officials indicate that a police officer, who was inside the mall during the incident, informed the authorities about the crime. Sonu’s injured cousin, Nitin Panwar, is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Arms Act.

Victim’s family denies enmity

Sonu’s family stated that he had no enmity with Piyush or Ankush and had even provided financial assistance to Piyush in the past, including helping him secure the release of his vehicle on superdari (custody) in a criminal case registered in Parwanoo. However, Piyush had started taking drugs, leading Sonu to distance himself from him, the family said. Sonu was reportedly planning to get married in the next few months to a girl from Punjab and had gone to the mall with his cousin and other friends.

Piyush was financially very weak and could not have dared to kill Sonu, the family said. They believe there must be someone behind the curtain who instigated him and provided the weapons, they said while demanding justice.

Accused cites support to rival gangs as murder motive

The prime accused, Piyush, has released a new video on social media, again claiming that he committed the murder with the support of Anmol Bishnoi. In the video, he alleged that the deceased, Sonu, provided lodging to rival gangster Bhuppi Rana and his associates, was planning to commit crimes in their area, and was also sending his associates abroad. Piyush further claimed that Sonu was supporting their rival gangs, which he cited as the reason for the murder.