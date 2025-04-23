Panchkula: Lured into investing in app, man loses 8 lakh

A Delhi man allegedly defrauded a Panchkula resident of ₹8 lakh by making him invest in a mobile app with a promise of lucrative returns, the Chandimandir police said on Tuesday. Identified as Vishal Rajput of Rohini in Delhi, the accused has been booked. The Chandimandir police have said that a probe has been launched.

In his complaint on January 13, Mritunjaya Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, mentioned that he was introduced to the accused through a common friend, Akash Tiwari, on May 12, 2023. Rajput allegedly persuaded Kumar to invest in an application — JMB FX, claiming that he was a partner. Promising monthly returns, he initially sought ₹20 lakh to open an account, the complainant mentioned.

Kumar allegedly paid him ₹10.18 lakh gradually, which included ₹1.20 lakh in cash and ₹8.98 lakh through various transactions but the returns never materialised. When Kumar asked Rajput to return the money, he got only ₹90,000, the FIR mentioned, adding that Rajput’s phone went unreachable later.

Kumar has provided details of the transactions to the authorities besides naming three others, the police said.

An FIR has been registered for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, the Chandimandir police station stated, adding that an investigation was launched.