Panchkula: MACT awards ₹84-lakh to family of PGI guard killed in Thar crash

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula has awarded ₹83.5 lakh compensation to the family of a 31-year-old, who had died after his motorcycle crashed into a rashly driven Thar vehicle near Chandimandir toll plaza in February last year. The tribunal, in its order dated April 3, held all respondents jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation to the claimants. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Lakhbir Singh, worked as a security guard at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and is survived by his wife, two daughters, aged 6 and one, and his 50-year-old father. His younger daughter was only a month old when he died in the crash.

His widow, in a petition filed in April last year, claimed that Lakhbir was working as a Grade-II security guard at the PGI and earning a monthly salary of ₹41,837.

According to case details, on February 8, 2025, at around 11.30 am, Lakhbir Singh, along with his friend Gurvinder Singh, had gone to Pinjore and was returning home on a motorcycle driven by Gurvinder. At about 3.45 pm, when they reached near the toll tax point at Chandimandir, a Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number and allegedly being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, suddenly applied brakes without any indication.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle, causing both riders to fall on the road and sustain grievous injuries. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with the help of passersby and the driver of the offending vehicle. Despite receiving first aid and treatment, Lakhbir succumbed to his injuries. The FIR was registered under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station.

The respondents in the case included Anil Trading Company, Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, the owner of the offending vehicle, Sunny Dhingra, a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, who was behind the wheel at the time of the mishap, and Magma HDI General Insurance, the insurer.

During the proceedings, the owner and driver of the offending vehicle denied that their vehicle was involved in the accident, and claimed that the driver was implicated. The insurance company also alleged that a false FIR was registered in collusion with police officials. After hearing both sides, the tribunal awarded compensation of ₹83.5 lakh along with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition till its realisation.

As per the award, 40% of the compensation will be given to the victim’s widow, 25% each to the two children, and 10% to the father of the deceased.

The tribunal, in its order dated April 3, held all respondents jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation to the claimants.