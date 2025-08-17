Panchkula: MACT rejects 1-cr claim of mishap victim’s kin

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has rejected a ₹1 crore claim, filed by an accident victim’s kin, observing that the deceased was under the influence of liquor and crossing the road carelessly when the mishap occurred. The tribunal’s ruling stated that victim Shishpal was “staggering under the influence of liquor” at TPT Lights Point. (HT Photo for representation)

The claim petition was filed in August 2024 by Roopwati, 45, the widow of Shishpal, and her four children, residents of Baltana, Zirakpur. The family claimed that on April 10, 2024, Shishpal was returning home from work when he was struck by a motorcycle ridden by one Ravi Lohar.

The family alleged that the accident was a result of Lohar’s rash and negligent driving, which led to Shishpal’s death from grievous head and foot injuries. The family claimed Shishpal was a skilled labourer, earning ₹45,000 a month. The family had sought ₹1 crore in compensation with 18% annual interest.

The case named Ravi Lohar, the driver and owner of the two-wheeler, and TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited as parties. Both the two-wheeler rider and the insurance company had pleaded that the claim was false and fabricated.

The tribunal’s ruling stated that Shishpal was “staggering under the influence of liquor” at TPT Lights Point. After narrowly avoiding two or three vehicles, he ultimately hit a motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

Consequently, the petitioners failed to prove that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent driving of the two-wheeler rider.