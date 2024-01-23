close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula man booked for duping two of 6.5 lakh after luring them govt jobs

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 23, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The complainant told the Panchkula police that the accused, who works in Chandimandir Cantonment, told them about vacancies in the cantonment and assured them of getting jobs there

A Bir Ghaggar resident was booked for duping two persons on the pretext of getting them government jobs. The accused was identified as Pawan Kumar of Bir Ghaggar village in Panchkula.

A case under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (Getty image)
Complainant Udham Singh of Yamunanagar said the accused duped him and one Surjit Singh, of Ambala, of 6.5 lakh. Udaham alleged that Pawan, who works in Chandimandir Cantonment, told them about vacancies in the cantonment and assured them of getting jobs there. He asked them to fill forms and pay 3.5 lakh each, following which Udham deposited 2.5 lakh on June 17, 2022, and Surjit deposited 3.5 lakh on June 8 in Pawan’s account. He had assured them that they will join their respective jobs in November 2022.

However, after payment, they neither got jobs nor Pawan refunded their money. He had even stopped taking their calls and when they went to his house, he threatened them. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

