Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Panchkula man loses 19 lakh in online trading scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 20, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Accused saw a link online from where he came in contact with fraudsters who made him transfer money through an app on the pretext of buying shares

A 56-year-old resident of Officer Transit Flats in Sector 12, lost 18.79 lakh to cyber fraudsters, police said. Jagminder Singh mentioned in his police complaint that he came across an online trading advertisement on Facebook promising daily profits of 10% to 20%.

The cyber crime police are investigating the case.
The cyber crime police are investigating the case.

After he shared his personal details online, he received a WhatsApp message from a woman who identified herself as Aarti Bhalla, claiming to be an assistant to some trading expert from Kotak Securities Limited. He was added to a WhatsApp group containing approximately 150 members where discussions revolved around profits from stock trading with specific buy and sell recommendations daily.

After a few days, Bhalla directly messaged Singh and shared a link to download an app — Kotak QIB — where he got himself registered. On May 16, he transferred 50,000 to buy shares. He further paid 10 lakh on May 18. Following instructions, he sold his initial shares on May 19 and the app’s balance reflected a profit of 58,727. Encouraged by this, he paid them 60,000 on May 19, 1.99 lakh on May 20, 1 lakh on May 22, 2 lakh on May 26, 70,000 on June 3 and 11 lakh on June 4, bringing his total investment to 18.79 lakh. The app then showed a total profit of 1.10 crore.

When Singh attempted to withdraw 1.20 lakh on June 10 for his son’s marriage, he was unable to do so. Upon inquiring, the fraudsters informed him that his entire invested amount was invested/pledged in IPOs and that attempting to withdraw it would constitute a breach of contract, incurring a heavy penalty. When Singh explained he needed the money for his son’s wedding, they demanded an additional 8 lakh to facilitate the withdrawal of the entire amount.

Since no money was left with him, he discussed it with his son and the police complaint was registered. The cyber crime police station said an FIR was registered and further investigation was underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula man loses 19 lakh in online trading scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On