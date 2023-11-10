Panchkula: Man rebuked for speeding beats up woman, son in Pinjore
Confronted for driving in a residential street at high speed, a man, along with his aides, assaulted a 50-year-old woman, her son and his friend in Pinjore, police said on Thursday.
The victim, Monika Mann, 50, of Pinjore told the police that she was a homemaker. On Monday, her son Dipam and his friend Ramandeep were taking a walk in the street, when Deepak drove past at high speed around 6.15 pm.
When Ramandeep rebuked Deepak for speeding, he started hurling abuses. But after her husband’s intervention, the matter was sorted out.
However, Deepak returned to their house with his accomplices the next day while Ramandeep was also there. The group pelted their house with stones, and assaulted her son and Ramandeep. As she intervened, Deepak hit her with a brick. Before fleeing, the accused threatened to kill her son.
Monika was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment. A case under Sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.
