Panchkula man to spend 3 years in jail for biting off neighbour’s finger

A resident of Sector 10 in Panchkula was awarded three-year jail by a local court after he was held guilty of biting off a portion of his neighbour’s index finger during a scuffle in 2017. The convict is identified as Tajinder Sachdeva, a property dealer. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on Tajinder that will be paid to the victim. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Ajay Kwatra, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, was unable to recover the severed part of his finger. The convict is identified as Tajinder Sachdeva, a property dealer. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Tajinder that will be paid to the victim.

“The acts and conduct of the convict are highly deplorable. The convict was a neighbour of the victim. He beat the victim and bit his left-hand finger forcefully with his teeth. The barbarity of the act of the convict can be easily gauged from the fact that a portion of the left index finger of the convict was completely chopped off,” ruled the court of judicial magistrate, Aparna Bhardwaj while pronouncing sentence on December 22.

The detailed court order made available now said, “This is not a fit case to release the convict on probation as he acted diabolically and completely cut off a portion of the left index finger of the complainant.”

Ajay Kwatra, who worked as a computer software engineer in a private tractor company in Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh, told police that on November 17, 2017, at 11 am he sat in his car when the accused opened the door of the car and verbally abused him. The accused tried to strangulate, beat him and also bit off a finger of his left hand with his teeth. The victim’s wife Rishu and neighbours intervened to save Ajay.

Ajay said the accused is his neighbour and used to harbour a grudge against him. It was contended that in the past as well the accused had attacked the complainant on two-three occasions. It was stated that while leaving, the accused also threatened to kill the complainant in the future. A case under Sections 323, 326 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by police. The accused was formally arrested on December 5, 2017, and was granted bail on January 24, 2018.

While testifying in the court, Ajay said Tajinder had confronted him about sheets installed inside his house. Ajay said he requested that he was getting late for his office and shall have a word with him in the evening. Following this, the accused got enraged, approached the complainant, opened the car’s door, forcefully pulled him out of the car and beat him. It was stated that when the complainant tried to save himself from the accused with his hand, the accused cut a portion of the finger of the left hand of the complainant with his teeth and that the cut portion was spitted out by the accused from his mouth.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors told him that the severed part of his finger was not re-plantable.

The convict had urged the court to release him on probation, submitting that he is the sole earning member of his family, comprising his wife and minor son, and it was his first offence.

The court suspended the sentence till January 20, 2024, while granting bail to Tajinder to file an appeal.