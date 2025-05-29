Panchkula mass suicide: From debts, biz failures to online ventures, cops try to piece together family’s last days

Police are looking into seven angles in the Panchkula mass suicide case in which seven members of a family were found dead inside a locked car in Sector 27 on late Monday evening. A view of the car in which a person, his wife, their three children, and his parents were found dead allegedly by suicide, in Panchkula. (ANI)

As per a senior police official, teams are scrutinising the family’s financial transactions and social media activities.

Their mobile phone data is also being checked to ascertain if the family was subjected to any sort of pressure or threat. The forensic report of food samples and packets collected from the car, along with the viscera report, is still awaited.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are also being reviewed to trace the family’s movement from dawn to dusk on the fateful day.

The businessman’s car had been stationed in Sector-27 from approximately 6:30 pm till late night when police arrived at the spot. The family was carrying home-cooked food that they likely consumed inside the car, and one side of the back windshield was found covered with a towel, presumably to conceal the occupants’ activities, police said.

Doctors at Civil Hospital, Sector-6, revealed that no bodily or internal injuries were observed on the victims during the post-mortem. The preliminary report for all seven victims has been submitted to the police, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic testing to identify the poisonous substance.

Police said the victim was paying installments for a car that was not owned by him but purchased by a man from Uttarakhand. Hailing from Barwala, Hisar, the family had owned several properties in Panchkula until their businesses tanked a few years ago after which they had relocated to Uttarakhand before moving back to the tricity. They had recently shifted to a rented accommodation in Panchkula’s Saketri village.

As per the police, they have not received any complaint of foul play from the relatives, and the probe is being carried out under inquest proceedings.

Victim’s failed business and YouTube venture:

The 42-year-old head of the family had reportedly tried to revive his failing businesses through a YouTube channel. His past ventures, including a scrap-processing plant in Baddi and hospitality businesses in Dehradun, had repeatedly failed, leaving him severely indebted to the tune of crores of rupees, and mentally distressed. His YouTube channel, ‘Aggarwal Associates Official,’ launched on June 22, 2022, had 1.14K subscribers and 39 videos. Its description promised: “We need YOUTUBERS for our channel. Send us your shorts and videos and earn up to ₹13,500 per month.”

In his two most recent videos, posted 10 and 13 days ago, the businessman, while sitting in a car, explained a scheme to pay viewers for sharing their videos, claiming earnings up to ₹13,500 monthly. He detailed the pricing -- ₹50- ₹100 for long videos, ₹10-100 for shorts, besides seven plans requiring advance payments from ₹50 to ₹10,000. These two videos were posted after a gap of almost a year.