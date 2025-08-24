Panchkula: Missing man’s body found buried In Pinjore

The body of a 25-year-old man from Chandigarh, who had disappeared on August 9, was found buried near the Pinjore bypass on Saturday. As per officials privy to the matter, two suspects were detained who revealed the location of the body to the police. (HT Photo for representation)

The Pinjore police conducted a five-hour operation from 10 am to 3.30 pm and exhumed the body from a depth of approximately 30 feet, said Pinjore SHO Inspector Bachchu Singh. He added that the body was covered by a thick layer of soil due to rain and soil displacement.

The deceased, identified as Rajiv Gupta from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was reported missing by his father, Ramu Gupta, on August 18 at the IT Park police station. In his complaint, Ramu Gupta said that his son had visited him in Manimajra on August 9 for the Rakhi festival and had not been seen since.

As per officials privy to the matter, two suspects were detained who revealed the location of the body to the police. SHO Singh said that heavy machinery was used for the excavation due to layers of soil that had shifted and settled over the burial site. Forensic experts were also called in to collect samples.

The body, which was in a bad state, has been shifted to the mortuary at Sector 6 Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police suspect it is a case of murder, but the motive behind the killing is still a mystery. The process to register an official FIR was ongoing until late evening.