Panchkula: Monsoon 2 weeks away, HSVP floats ₹8-crore tenders for drainage works

With barely two weeks before the monsoon arrival, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has floated a series of tenders worth approximately ₹8.48 crore to strengthen the city’s drainage and sewerage infrastructure across Panchkula, MDC, Panchkula Extension and Pinjore, officials said. The tenders cover construction and repair of sewer manholes, cleaning of storm water drains and sewerage networks, laying of sewer lines, rehabilitation of major storm water drains and other allied infrastructure works. (HT FIle)

The tenders cover construction and repair of sewer manholes, cleaning of storm water drains and sewerage networks, laying of sewer lines, rehabilitation of major storm water drains and other allied infrastructure works.

Among the major projects is the strengthening and rehabilitation of the 2100-mm storm water drain from Little Flower School up to Sector 14 and the dividing road between Sectors 14 and 12A using MWSL technology. The work is estimated to cost ₹7.16 crore.

Another major work involves the laying of sewer lines, construction of manholes, RCC and brick walls, fencing of the UT boundary and road construction near the community centre and Valley Public School in Sector 6, MDC, at an estimated cost of ₹1.04 crore.

Several smaller but critical maintenance works have also been proposed in Sectors 19, 20 and 21, Industrial Area Phases I and II, and Abheypur village. These include construction and raising of sewer manholes, installation of sluice valve hodis, construction of RCC slabs and cleaning of sewer lines. Most of these works have an estimated cost ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.7 lakh and are expected to be completed within a month of allotment.

The work to remove silt and debris from drainage networks covers Sectors 4, 5B and 6 in MDC, Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 32 in Panchkula Extension, and Sectors 29 and 30 in Pinjore.

In Sector 21, the HSVP has proposed cleaning of sewer lines and manholes along with construction of new manholes near Chhath Puja Ghat and other locations. Similar works have also been planned in Sector 20 near GH-104, GH-105 and St Xavier’s School.

Officials said the tenders are being processed on priority to ensure that the drainage and sewerage infrastructure is prepared before the monsoon season. Several tenders are scheduled to be received on June 18, following which the allotment process will be initiated.

The MC is set to spend an estimated ₹52.93 lakh on the repair, maintenance and cleaning of road gullies, manholes and storm water drainage lines in division-II, covering wards 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18.

When questioned about the delay in floating tenders, Yogeshwar, executive engineer, HSVP Division-I, Panchkula, ducked the query. “The work to strengthen the drainage and sewerage infrastructure in Panchkula would be carried out on a priority basis,” he said.

The move comes amid recurring concerns over waterlogging and clogged drainage systems in several parts of Panchkula. Resident welfare associations have previously questioned the quality of drain-cleaning operations, alleging that road gullies and storm water channels often remain blocked despite routine maintenance. Rakesh Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 12 and a member of Panchkula Vikas Manch, alleged that the authorities only remove soil, polythene and other waste material from manholes, while the drainage pipes are rarely cleaned, triggering waterlogging during every monsoon season.

“We have raised this issue multiple times, but no concrete action has been taken,” Aggarwal said. He added that extensive cleaning should be carried out using mechanised equipment.