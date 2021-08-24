Panchkula: No service without mask, orders DC

While extending the statewide lockdown in the district up to September 6, Panchkula deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Under the policy, only people wearing a face cover/mask will be allowed to board public or private transport vehicles and enter any government or private establishment to avail themselves of services/goods. Also, all the shops will be responsible and accountable for making social distancing marks in front of their shops.

The DC said that the deputy commissioner of police, subdivisional officers and civil surgeon besides all incident commanders will continuously focus on the five-fold strategy — test, trace, track, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour — for effective management of the pandemic.

Swimming pools have been allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. All swimmers/practitioners/eligible visitors and staff have to preferably get vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Any violation of these instructions is liable to criminal prosecution under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Besides, legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions applicable would be taken.