Panchkula: One arrested for duping accountant of 8 lakh in Kalka

Cyber crime police station has arrested a cyber fraudster who duped a Kalka based accountant on the pretext of stock market investments. The accused has been identified as Charanjeet Singh alias Rinku, from Ambala. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim stated that on March 13, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to join a stock trading group. He was then asked to download an app via a link. The victim then downloaded the app and invested some of his money. When he questioned about his transactions, the concerned individual switched off his mobile number. Subsequently, the accused defrauded him of a total of ₹8.41 lakh at various times by luring him with promises of profit.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said that during investigation, suspicious transactions were found in the accused’s bank account following which his account was frozen.