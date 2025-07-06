Panchkula: One more arrested in 18L cyber fraud case

Following a complaint filed by Jagmendaer Singh on June 19, the cybercrime police have apprehended the second accused in a ₹18.79 lakh cyber fraud case. The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar alias Johney, is a resident of Jaspal Colony, Ludhiana. He was held on July 2 and subsequently taken to a three-day police remand. Police have registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), 319(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

According to police, Nitish Kumar’s role in the fraud was to procure bank accounts from unsuspecting individuals and provide them to the cyber fraudsters for the initial transactions of the defrauded amount.

Earlier, on June 21, Vijay Kumar from Sonipat was arrested in this case. He was also interrogated during a three-day police remand. Police have since frozen an amount of ₹1.37 lakh across two of his bank accounts.

The complainant Jagmender, a resident of Sector 12-A alleged that he was defrauded by the accused under the guise of online trading and investment in initial public offerings (IPOs). The fraudsters created a fake Kotak QIB app to facilitate their scheme.

Singh alleged that he encountered a fake advertisement on Facebook and was subsequently lured by the fraudsters with fabricated SEBI certificates and highly lucrative offers. After investing a significant sum, he attempted to withdraw his money but was then threatened with penalties and breach of contract.

