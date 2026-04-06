Panchkula: Out for a swim, 20-yr-old city resident drowns in Morni river

A 20-year-old Chandigarh resident drowned while taking a dip in a river at Thapli village in Morni on Sunday afternoon. Sub-inspector Jagdish Kumar said the victim and about seven to eight of his friends had reached the area on their motorcycles around 1pm and decided to go for a swim. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Ram Darbar Colony, Phase 1, who was pursuing BA from one of the city colleges. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

According to Morni police post in-charge, sub-inspector Jagdish Kumar, the victim and about seven to eight of his friends had reached the area on their motorcycles around 1pm and decided to go for a swim. Around 3 pm, Abhishek reportedly ventured into deep waters and was washed away. His friends, with the help of locals, managed to pull him out and rushed him to the civil hospital, Sector 6, but he was declared brought dead.

Cops said they had received information about the incident on the 112 emergency helpline. While no foul play is suspected, and a daily diary report was registered based on the statements of the deceased’s friends, the body will be sent for post-mortem examination on Monday.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the spot. Local police have repeatedly warned the public against bathing or swimming in the river, terming it dangerous. A cautionary board has also been installed at the site. However, despite these measures, youths continue to visit the area and enter the water.