Panchkula: Pinjore house break-in accused in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 09:48 am IST

The accused, identified as Avnish alias Abhishek from Lallua Nagla, Badaun (UP), currently residing in Madhawala, had reportedly fled to Delhi

The Madhawala police have apprehended a burglar involved in a house break-in. The case dates back to July 11, when Sandhya, a tenant in Madhawala, reported to Pinjore police station that her house had been burgled. She stated that on July 10, she returned home and found her lock broken and 20,000 in cash, a mobile phone, gold and silver jewellery, and other items stolen.

Further interrogation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other theft cases. (HT photo for representation)
The accused, identified as Avnish alias Abhishek from Lallua Nagla, Badaun (UP), currently residing in Madhawala, had reportedly fled to Delhi. He was apprehended when he returned to retrieve stolen goods.

He was presented in court on Wednesday and remanded to one-day police custody. During his remand, police have already recovered the stolen mobile phone, cash, jewellery, and two ATM cards. Further interrogation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other theft cases.

