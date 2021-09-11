Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula police arrest two from illegal call centre in Sector 5
The police confiscated 12 laptops, six headphones, four laptop chargers and two mobile phones. (Getty Images)
The police confiscated 12 laptops, six headphones, four laptop chargers and two mobile phones. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Panchkula police arrest two from illegal call centre in Sector 5

The accused were identified as Deepak Gian, 31, hailing from Gujarat and staying on rent at Mansa Devi Complex; and Abhay Pratap Singh, 21, hailing from Ahmedabad
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:17 AM IST

After receiving a tip-off, the crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested two persons involved in running an unauthorised call centre here in Sector 5.

The accused were identified as Deepak Gian, 31, hailing from Gujarat and staying on rent at Mansa Devi Complex; and Abhay Pratap Singh, 21, hailing from Ahmedabad. The duo was produced before a court on Friday and sent to four-day police remand.

In the raid, the police found seven youths making calls through laptops. On questioning it was found that the owner of the centre was one Deepak. When he was asked to provide documents like the name of the company, registration, customer source, mode of payments, etc, he failed to provide the same.

The police confiscated 12 laptops, six headphones, four laptop chargers and two mobile phones. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with impris­onment) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the IT Act was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.