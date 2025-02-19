Panchkula police end gang’s snatching spree

Acting on the spurt in snatching incidents in recent months, Panchkula Police have busted a three-member gang involved in at least 12 cases of snatching across the city. The accused in the custody of Panchkula police. (Sant Arora/HT)

The three gang members, all aged 21 and 22, were arrested from Budhanpur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Monday, based on CCTV footage and human intelligence.

The suspects, who used stolen or altered number plates on their motorcycles to evade identification, had turned to crime to fund their drug addiction, said police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul alias Chechli, the alleged mastermind, originally from Barsola village in Jind and currently residing in a rented house in Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh; Ankit, a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula; and Akash from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. Two Hero Splendor motorcycles used in the crimes have been recovered from them.

According to police, the trio carried out 12 snatchings in January and February. They primarily targeted areas such as Sector 7 market, Sector 9 market, Sector 10, Sector 11, Sector 15, Sector 16 and Sector 17 in Panchkula. Their loot included mobile phones, cash, jewellery and documents, which they snatched while riding motorcycles.

Police also suspect the gang’s involvement in other snatching incidents near Amartex Chowk and various locations in Sectors 16 and 17, which are currently under verification.

Cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 304, 61 (1), 473, 318 (4) and 341 (2).

The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody. During the remand period, police aim to recover the stolen items and further investigate their network.

ACP Vikram Nehra highlighted that stringent measures were being taken to curb such incidents in the city. “Regular patrolling in crowded areas, along with the deployment of 13 PCRs and 29 riders, has been increased to monitor suspicious activities. Additional focus will be on vehicles without number plates and triple-riding motorcyclists,” he said.