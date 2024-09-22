Panchkula: Political slugfest erupts after murder bid on Congress candidate’s supporter

A day after Congress Kalka candidate Pradeep Chaudhary’s supporter, a history-sheeter, was shot at in Raipur Rani’s Bharauli village, political clashes intensified as Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised the Congress for “shielding criminals”, while Chaudhary condemned the CM’s remarks as “irresponsible” and called for accountability instead of scapegoating. The police have failed to arrest the assailants even 24 hours after the attack. (HT File)

Campaigning in Raipur Rani for BJP’s Kalka candidate Shakti Rana Sharma following the firing incident, the Haryana chief minister, while responding to a question on the deteriorating law and order, criticised the Congress for providing “sanrakshan” (protection) to individuals with criminal backgrounds. He called it “unfortunate” while pointing out the victim’s connections to gangsters.

In a sharp rebuttal on Saturday, Chaudhary labelled Saini’s comments as “irresponsible,” accusing the government of focusing on the victim’s past rather than pursuing the real criminals.

His comments came amid police failure to arrest the assailants even 24 hours after the attack, where his supporter Goldie Khedi of Khedi village, Raipur Rani, was shot in the chest.

No fear of law: Chaudhary

Chaudhary said, “The CM could not tell what was done to catch the accused and but hurriedly searched the history of the injured youth. If he is an accused in any case, it has to be decided by the court.”

“Gunshots are being fired in public. Is it justified? The law and order of our region is being laughed at. People are moving around with weapons without fear of law,” Chaudhary alleged, hitting out at the CM.

On Friday, Goldie Khedi was moving with Chaudhary’s campaign convoy in Raipur Rani, when two youths opened fire at him.

According to police, while Chaudhary’s convoy was on the move in Bharauli village, Goldie, along with his friends, had stopped for refreshments. They were standing next to a car, when two youths fired two shots at Goldie, before fleeing on foot. One of the bullets hit Goldie in the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As per police records, Goldie is a history-sheeter, named in as many as 29 criminal cases.

In his statement, Goldie’s friend Dinesh, alias DK, of Raipur Rani, told police they, along with three more friends, were on their way to attend the Congress rally in his Chevrolet Cruze. He said he was driving while Goldie was sitting next to him.

They stopped for a short break while moving between Muradnagar village and Bharauli village, when two gunshots were fired at his car, one of them hitting Goldie in the chest, Dinesh stated, adding that he escaped unhurt as he ducked.

The assailants fled on foot towards Muradnagar, he said, before escaping on a motorcycle with their accomplice waiting nearby.

According to police, the assailants were captured in CCTV cameras installed around the spot. But a day later, they remained out of police reach.