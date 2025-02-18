Panchkula: Radio Udaan Heart’s ‘Purple Fashion Show’ celebrates inclusivity and confidence

Radio Udaan, an initiative under the Udaan Empowerment Trust, hosted the 8th Radio Udaan Convention 2025—a two-day event, in Panchkula. The convention celebrated diversity, empowerment, and the redefinition of beauty standards. Established with a mission to empower visually challenged individuals, Radio Udaan offers a platform that fosters inclusion and provides opportunities for growth and self-expression. Participants at the 8th Radio Udaan Convention 2025 in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Guests at the event included Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla; chairperson of Jatt Bhawan Mohinder Singh Malik; deputy chief commissioner for PwD Praveen Prakash Ambashta, and state commissioner for persons with disabilities Madhvi Kataria, underscoring the growing recognition of disability inclusion in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Day one featured a play, “Intezaar,” directed and written by national awardee Danish Mahajan. The second day highlighted “Purple Runway of Dreams”—a fashion show where visually impaired participants redefined the ramp with confidence. The event broke stereotypes and barriers, proving that fashion is not just about clothing but about expressing individuality.

The winners in the slightly visually impaired (female) category included: first – Swati Singla; and second – Aarti Manmode; and (male) first - Buddha Lama; and second - Hitesh Prasad.

The winners in the severely visually impaired (female) category included: first - Megha Gupta; and second – Kritika Sharma; and (male) first - Devaraju G; and second - Maninder Singh.

The winners of this competition were awarded cash prizes worth ₹2 lakh.

The “Purple Runway of Dreams” was a transformative event that challenged social perceptions. This beauty pageant-cum-fashion show provided visually impaired participants with an opportunity to showcase their talent, unique styles and personalities on the ramp. The event served as a platform to raise awareness for disability rights.

The team behind the event comprised Minal Singhvi, Danish Mahajan, Saif Rehman, Jyoti Malik, Rajeev Bhambri, Puneet Soni, Rajendar Johny, Sanjeev Raju, and Ashish Singla.