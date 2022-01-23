Panchkula resident loses 1.9 lakh in credit card fraud

Online fraudsters withdrew ₹1.9 lakh from a Panchkula resident’s credit card, police said on Saturday. The victim, Ambuj Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 20, told the police that ₹99.430.80 and ₹90,955.80 were deducted from his credit card without his authorisation after he attended a call from an unknown number regarding his pending mobile phone bill. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered after verification.

PGIMER waives OPD registration fee

Amid the spike in Covid cases, the PGIMER administration has decided to waive registration charges for patients visiting the OPDs after taking appointments via tele-consultation. The institute had suspended walk-in OPDs on January 10 and has been attending to patients in person only after providing them prior appointment through tele-consultation. The decision was taken to prevent exposure of co-morbid patients to the infection. Medical superintendent Dr Vipin Kaushal said, “The waiver is for the time being, as queuing up to pay the fee creates hurdles. Patients can directly visit the doctor.”

Nursery admissions: Draw of lots at 3 schools

Chandigarh Bhavan Vidyalaya Junior School, Sector 33; Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, conducted online draw of lots for nursery admissions on Saturday. For 100 seats available at Bhavan Vidyalaya, as many as 1,842 students have applied. The draw was held for 65 seats. At Carmel Convent, 715 children had applied for 120 seats. At St Xavier’s, 310 students had applied for 100 seats. Schools have to display the final list by February 1.

IG holds meeting with Mohali cops

Mohali Inspector general (Ropar range) Arun Kumar Mittal on Saturday held a meeting with the all senior police officers and station house officers of Mohali district to take stock of preparedness for the Republic Day and Punjab assembly elections. Mittal was told that police vigil is being intensified and interstate nakas have been strengthened. Later, the IG along with senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh led a flag march from the market in Phase 7 to other parts of the city.

Maloya man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh A 30-year-old man was arrested after police recovered 29 bottles, 22 halves and 43 quarters of countrymade liquor from his possession near the cremation ground in Maloya Colony. Identified as Lala of Gawala Colony, Maloya, he was booked under the Excise Act and later released on bail.

Faculty training concludes at UIPS

Chandigarh A weeklong virtual faculty training programme conducted by the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) ended at Panjab University on Saturday. Twenty-five speakers ‎from academic institutions, industrial houses and research organisations in India, USA, Canada, Australia and Spain trained 68 participants in “new era technologies in formulation design space,” stated a release.