Panchkula resident trying to track package online duped of 19,200

Online fraudsters withdrew ₹19,200 from the bank of a Sector-12 resident who was trying to track a package online.

Complainant Ashwani Kumar said he looked up the customer care number of Blue Dart online to track a package. On speaking to the customer care, he was told to pay ₹5.

When he refused to make any online payment, the representative made him speak to his supervisor, who made him download AnyDesk app on his mobile phone to trace the package. Suspecting fraud, he disconnected the call and uninstalled the app. But on February 1, he received a text message that ₹19,200 had been deducted from his account.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.