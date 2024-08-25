 Panchkula residents hold candle march against HSVP - Hindustan Times
Panchkula residents hold candle march against HSVP

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The candle march was organised to protest against various issues, including the non-refund of enhancement charges, unjust water tariffs, improper approval of stilt plus 4 buildings, among other concerns

In response to the call of the Haryana State HUDA Sector Confederation, Panchkula’s joint action committee organised a candle march from Community Centre, Sector 26, to Community Centre, Sector 25, on Friday.

Yashveer Malik, president of the Haryana State HUDA Sector Confederation, stated that Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is now operating purely commercially and neglecting the needs of the public. (HT Photo)

The candle march was organised to protest against various issues, including the non-refund of enhancement charges, unjust water tariffs, improper approval of stilt plus 4 buildings, lack of reservations and fee concessions in local schools, among other concerns.

Yashveer Malik, president of the Haryana State HUDA Sector Confederation, stated that Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was established on a no-profit, no-loss basis, but is now operating purely commercially and neglecting the needs of the public.

Malik said that despite opposition from the people of Haryana against the construction of stilt plus 4 buildings, the government continues to approve such buildings to benefit builders, which is against public interest.

Nitesh Mittal, president of the joint action committee, highlighted that HSVP’s water tariff is three times higher than that of the public health and engineering department. While the maximum tariff of the public health and engineering department is around 4 per unit, HSVP’s maximum tariff is approximately 11 per unit, which is an undue burden on local residents. Despite annual financial gains, HSVP sectors lack basic amenities.

