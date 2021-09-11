Panchkula residents under yoke of bad roads

Despite tall promises by politicians year after year, Panchkula still has roads with potholes, patch work, broken dividers, damaged roundabouts and uneven footpaths.

While residents have become tired of writing to the municipal corporation officials as well as the mayor, it seems that authorities have also gotten used to the complaints.

President of Citizen Welfare Association, SK Nayar, along with other members recently held a meeting with mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and apprised him about the problems being faced due to broken roads. “After months long delay, they have finally repaired the dividing road of Sector 17/18. Reason being, it is a VIP road and has many government offices on the stretch,” said Nayar.

He added that in their Sector (15), there were 8-inch deep potholes: “The roads leading to Sectors 16, 15, 10 and 9 roundabouts are in a bad shape. One has to drive very carefully and God is your only saviour if you are driving on inner roads.”

The condition of roads in Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, are equally battered and similar is the situation in Sector 20.

KK Jindal, president of Sector-20 resident welfare association, said that he had written to the mayor twice, apprising him of the poor condition of roads. “They don’t make the roads properly, but only recarpet them. Because of that, the level of roads has increased by one foot, which results in rainwater entering the houses in Sector 20,” he said.

Jindal said that dividers in front of Sector 8A and the one from where the road leads to the graveyard and another village were broken, which led to many accidents.

The residents said that the quality of raw material used to recarpet roads was so poor that within three to four monsoons, the roads get damaged.

MC commissioner Dharamvir agreed that the condition of roads was dilapidated and they had made an extensive plan for which the work would start soon.