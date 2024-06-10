Panchkula rolls out 100-day festival to combat anaemia

To combat anaemia, a 100-day campaign was launched in Panchkula on Sunday. The “100-Day Festival to Combat Anaemia” will traverse urban and rural areas, reaching out to the district’s children, adolescents and women for anaemia-related health issues by September 16. Deputy civil surgeon Dr Shivani, who is also the district nodal officer of the Anaemia-Free India Campaign, said the health of children, especially girls, will be checked through planned activities in government and non-government schools by specialist doctors. (iStock Photo)

To make this campaign successful, the health department, education department, and women and child development department will work together to ensure that 100% of identified individuals in the district are screened.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Shivani, who is also the district nodal officer of the Anaemia-Free India Campaign, said the health of children, especially girls, will be checked through planned activities in government and non-government schools by specialist doctors. Children found to be anaemic will be provided with medication on the spot and educated about nutritional food. Additionally, pregnant women and adolescents will also be checked.

“The health camps will provide anaemia screening, treatment and counselling. Children with low haemoglobin levels will be categorised into three groups and given appropriate medication. Mild and moderate cases will be treated at school, while severe cases will be referred to the nearest health centre. Two weeks after receiving medication, students’ haemoglobin levels will be rechecked,” she added.

Besides slum areas, the camps will be organised in brick kilns and industrial areas to ensure the health of female labourers and their children.

To ensure the success of this campaign, teams have been appointed, which include school teachers. Anganwadi workers will visit homes to raise awareness and encourage the consumption of medicines, jaggery, chickpeas, green vegetables, fruits and juices to increase haemoglobin levels.