Panchkula: Sangrur man dupes 6 of 6 lakh each in lieu of government job

A Sangrur resident posing as driver of a judge duped six people of ₹6 lakh each in lieu of a job at the Vidhan Sabha. The complaint by a Panchkula resident states that the accused had a Vidhan Sabha stamp and had forged signatures of secretary on the joining letters (HT FIle)

In his complaint, Abhishek of Sector 28, said that he and five of his relatives, Manthan Thakur, Neeraj Thakur, Mandeep Singh, Raj Nandhni and Rahul Ranaut, were duped by Vijay Gujjar, a Sangrur resident.

According to the complaint, the accused claimed to be driver of a judge and lured the victims by saying that he had “good connections” at the Vidhan Sabha. He promised the victims a job at the Vidhan Sabha and took ₹6 lakh from each of them.

The accused handed over appointment letters to the victims and when they reached the Vidhan Sabha for joining, they found out that the job letters were fake and realised that they had been duped. The complainant alleged that accused has duped at least 40 other people in a similar manner.

The complaint states that the accused had a Vidhan Sabha stamp and had forged signatures of secretary on the joining letters. The victim also handed over a list of 30 people the accused had duped after promising different jobs.

Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating),467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating),471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 474 (having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. No arrests have been made so far, officials said.