Panchkula saw 2,500% surge in deaths in April

Though Panchkula has clocked the least Covid cases and deaths in the tricity area, it recorded the biggest surge in virus-induced deaths in April, with a record 2,500% increase in fatalities.

The district registered 53 fatalities in April, which amount to 25% of the death toll, against five deaths in March. A total 21,043 cases and 207 deaths were reported in Panchkula till April 30, as per the bulletin released by the health department. However, crematorium records show 80 Covid-induced deaths in April and 15 in March.

Panchkula also logged 8,014 fresh coronavirus infections with an average 400 infections being reported daily, which contributed to 38% of the district’s Covid case count. There has been an almost four-fold increase in cases in April against the 2,193 infections reported in March.

Active cases climbed from 1,034 on April 1 to 2,655 on April 30 while the recovery rate dropped from 90% to 86%.The positivity rate touched 25% to 30% on some days, which was the highest-ever in the district. Authorities also doubled the number of tests conducted in April.

On whether any relief is in sight, an expert in the field, who did not wish to be named, said, “Cases are likely to continue to rise and fatalities will also be reported in May. There might be some respite by the end of the month. However, it is too early to comment.”

