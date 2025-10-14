Panchkula sees 80% conviction rate under new criminal laws

The new criminal laws that came into effect in July last year, replacing the Indian Penal Code and other statutes, are showing a marked improvement in the justice delivery system, particularly in conviction rates and trial efficiency. Under IPC, the conviction rate stood at 41% from January 1 to June 30, 2024. (HT File)

According to official data, from July 1, 2024, to September 12, 2025, Panchkula courts delivered verdicts in around 60 cases under the newly enacted Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Convictions were secured in 48 cases, resulting in an 80% conviction rate. Notably, 40 of these convictions were achieved after a single-day trial, three cases were concluded within a month, and five were decided within eight months.

Under the old IPC, from January 1 to June 30, 2024, the conviction rate stood at 41%, indicating that the new laws have nearly doubled convictions in a short period.

Among the 48 convictions, 13 were related to theft, with eight of those decided in a single-day trial.

The convictions under BNS covered cases involving public nuisance, obstruction of public ways, disobedience to lawful orders, negligent or rash acts endangering human life, rash or negligent driving, affray, theft, receiving or retaining stolen property, tampering with evidence, providing false information to shield offenders, and violations under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

Officials said that trials for more serious crimes are still pending, as such cases require longer investigations and court proceedings.

Panchkula district attorney Manoj Vashisth attributed the faster justice delivery to the new legal framework. “The new system is significantly accelerating the justice process and yielding quicker and more reliable convictions,” he said, adding that strict timelines for charge-framing and judgments, along with increased use of digital and video evidence, are key drivers of the transformation.

Audio-video recording of search and seizure operations and time-stamped, geo-tagged digital evidence reduce tampering and expedite court admissibility, he said.

“Technology tools like virtual hearings and the e-Sakshya app are helping close loopholes that previously delayed trials, including delayed forensic reports and witness intimidation. With these advancements, we are overcoming challenges that dragged cases on for years and delivering timely justice to the people,” Vashisth added.