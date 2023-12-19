Panchkula: Snatchers target woman dragging out-of-fuel scooter, held

Over two weeks after two bike-borne men snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 10, police apprehended the duo on Monday, solving another snatching case as well. Inspector Mohinder Singh from crime branch, Sector 19, said following the duo’s arrest, Vivek was produced before a court and taken on police remand for two days. During questioning, he revealed they had committed two snatchings. (Getty image)

While one of the accused was identified as Vivek Negi, 21, of Sector 15, the other accused is aged 16. He was sent to a juvenile home.

Complainant Jyoti Gandhi, 29, told police that on December 3, she was returning home on her scooter from Manimajra, when it ran out of fuel in Sector 9.

As she started dragging her vehicle and reached Sector 10, two bike-borne men snatched her purse, which contained ₹20,000 and a mobile phone. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered then.

In the second case, the accused had snatched the purse of one Sangita Nagpal while she was returning home after buying milk from a Vita booth near her house in Sector 20 on November 29 night. Her purse contained her mobile phone, ₹3,000 and important documents. A snatching case was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Police said in the December 3, the snatched bag, money and mobile phone had been recovered from the accused. The bag from the November 29 case has yet to be recovered.