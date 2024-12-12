Panchkula: Speeding car snuffs out biker’s life in Barwala

A speeding car left a 45-year-old motorcyclist dead near Barwala past Tuesday midnight. The victim, Balwant Kumar, lived in a rented house near Air Force Station, Barwala, as he had taken up a private job in the town, said police. (Getty image)

The victim, Balwant Kumar, lived in a rented house near Air Force Station, Barwala, as he had taken up a private job in the town, said police.

Kumar’s father-in-law, Satinder Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, was accompanying him on the motorcycle while heading to his rented accommodation.

In his statement to the police, Yadav said they were on their way to Kumar’s house around 12.35 am on Tuesday night after completing some personal work.

On the way, Yadav said, he asked Kumar to stop near a liquor shop as needed to relieve himself. As he stepped aside, a speeding white Maruti Suzuki Alto, driven recklessly, rammed into Kumar’s motorcycle from behind.

The impact threw Kumar onto the road, causing severe injuries, particularly to his head and nose. He was transported to the Barwala government hospital, where doctors referred him to the Sector-6 civil hospital in Panchkula. But he was declared dead on arrival.

Based on Yadav’s account, police registered a case under Sections 106, 281 and 324 (4) of the BNS. The car driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two young children. The police are actively searching for the driver, who remains at large.