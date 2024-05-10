Panchkula street food vendor booked for assaulting commuter

A street food vendor allegedly assaulted a man on Wednesday after he asked his customer to move his vehicle which was causing a traffic jam. Soon after the incident, the roughed up victim was taken to civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim, Ranvir Singh of Barwala, told police that on May 8, around 6 pm, he was travelling in his vehicle from Sector 28 to Sector 25, Panchkula. He said the road near Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 was jammed as it was one-way due to ongoing road construction. A car, parked in front of a food cart “Agrawal bhojanalya” had led to the said traffic congestion, he added.

Ranvir said he got out his car and asked the occupant of the vehicle to move his car to clear the path. This, Ranvir said, agitated the owner of the food cart, Gyan Chand, who along with his son Amit Kumar and one Vinod Kumar, started hurling abuses and thrashing him. When Ranvir objected, Chand pulled out a stick from his cart and started battering him, while Amit and Vinod rained blows and kicks on him, the victim said.

Soon after the incident, the roughed up victim was taken to civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula.

On the complaint of Ranvir, police registered a case against Gyan Chand, Amit Kumar and Vinod Kumar under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.