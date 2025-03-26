Menu Explore
Panchkula: Street vendor eyeing govt job duped of 2.9 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 26, 2025 10:48 AM IST

The victim, Manohar Kumar, a resident of Abhaypur village, alleged that Om Parkash handed him a forged offer letter against the amount

A case of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust has been registered by Sector 20 police after a street vendor was allegedly defrauded under the guise of a government job offer.

The accused falsely assured the victim that he would be appointed at a dispensary in Sector 26, Panchkula. (HT File)
The accused falsely assured the victim that he would be appointed at a dispensary in Sector 26, Panchkula. (HT File)

The victim, Manohar Kumar, a resident of Abhaypur village, reported that he was deceived by Om Parkash, whom he met in July 2023. Parkash claimed that he could secure government jobs and demanded 4 lakh for the service.

According to the complaint lodged by Kumar, he paid an initial amount of 1 lakh to Parkash in August, 2023, after which Parkash handed him a forged offer letter. He later demanded another 3 lakh and Kumar paid an additional 1.90 lakh.

Parkash falsely assured Kumar that he would be appointed at a Sector 26 dispensary with a 27,500 monthly salary. However, when Kumar discovered the offer letter was fake, he confronted Parkash, who refused to return the money. Kumar then lodged a police complaint, leading to an FIR.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

