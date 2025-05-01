Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Theft at retired army officer’s house in Sector 15

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 01, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Silver jewellery, house allotment papers, car registration certificates and other valuables were stolen in the robbery

A burglary was reported at the residence of commandant Vikrant Parashar (retd) in Sector 15, on April 15. The theft occurred around 9.20 pm when the complainant’s house was locked and a portion of it was being looked after by a maid.

The Sector-14 police station, Panchkula , has registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS on April 29. (HT File)
The Sector-14 police station, Panchkula , has registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS on April 29. (HT File)

Parashar was posted in an army hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat, since November 2024, following his re-hiring by the army.

According to the FIR, Parashar’s neighbour, Satish Gupta, heard noises coming from the house at about 9.20 pm. He went outside and found the main gate locked and called Parashar, but he did not answer the call as he was asleep. The following morning, the maid discovered that the doors were ajar and several items had been rummaged through.

The thieves had looted valuable items, including sanitary goods, silver statues of gods, clothes and two car registration certificates. In addition, important documents like house allotment papers and some other documents were also stolen. According to police, the estimated value of the stolen goods is around 15,000.

The police are analysing CCTV footage of the area and said a probe was on.

The Sector-14 police station has registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS on April 29.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Theft at retired army officer’s house in Sector 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On