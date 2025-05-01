Panchkula: Theft at retired army officer’s house in Sector 15

A burglary was reported at the residence of commandant Vikrant Parashar (retd) in Sector 15, on April 15. The theft occurred around 9.20 pm when the complainant’s house was locked and a portion of it was being looked after by a maid. The Sector-14 police station, Panchkula , has registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS on April 29. (HT File)

Parashar was posted in an army hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat, since November 2024, following his re-hiring by the army.

According to the FIR, Parashar’s neighbour, Satish Gupta, heard noises coming from the house at about 9.20 pm. He went outside and found the main gate locked and called Parashar, but he did not answer the call as he was asleep. The following morning, the maid discovered that the doors were ajar and several items had been rummaged through.

The thieves had looted valuable items, including sanitary goods, silver statues of gods, clothes and two car registration certificates. In addition, important documents like house allotment papers and some other documents were also stolen. According to police, the estimated value of the stolen goods is around ₹15,000.

The police are analysing CCTV footage of the area and said a probe was on.

The Sector-14 police station has registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS on April 29.