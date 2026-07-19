Panchkula: Three years on, C&D waste continues to choke banks of Ghaggar River

Three years after, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directions against illegal dumping, construction and demolition (C&D) waste continues to be dumped along the banks of the Ghaggar River at several locations in Panchkula, posing a serious threat to the river’s flow and increasing the risk of flooding during the ongoing monsoon. Garbage thrown on bank of Ghaggar River in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

In July 2023, the NGT directed the authorities to prevent idol immersion and the dumping of waste in the Ghaggar River. However, heaps of construction debris can still be seen lying close to the river, particularly near the Chhath Puja Ghat in Sector 21, where the waste has accumulated along the riverbank.

Officials admitted that the problem persists. Ravinder Kaur, junior engineer, irrigation department, Haryana, confirmed that construction waste is being dumped near the Ghaggar River and said the department received a communication from the district administration regarding the issue. She said the site would be inspected, adding that illegal dumping often takes place during the night and that the department is constrained by limited staff.

The lack of proper C&D waste management infrastructure has also contributed to the problem. Anil Nain, chief sanitary inspector, MC, Panchkula, said the city currently does not have a C&D waste processing plant. However, a processing facility is under construction at Jalauli village in Barwala.

Although the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and the Environment (protection) Act provide for penalties and environmental compensation for illegal dumping of construction waste, challans are rarely issued against violators in Panchkula.

Approval of S+4 buildings lead to rise in construction waste

With the rapid increase in residential and commercial construction, particularly following the approval of stilt + 4 floors (S+4) buildings, the generation of construction waste has risen sharply. In the absence of a dedicated disposal mechanism within the city, debris is frequently dumped on roadsides, vacant plots and, increasingly, along the banks of the Ghaggar River.

Highlighting the issue, Tapasya Sharma, an environmental activist associated with Tarangini Foundation who has been working for the conservation of the Ghaggar River for the past 10 years, recently submitted a representation to the Panchkula deputy commissioner and the municipal corporation commissioner seeking the immediate removal of the dumped material.

According to her, the DC marked the representation to the concerned department.

In her representation, Sharma stated that a large quantity of C&D waste had been illegally dumped along the riverbank adjacent to the Chhath Puja Ghat. She warned that with the onset of the monsoon and rising water levels, the debris could be washed into the river during high flows, obstructing the natural flow of water, accelerating bank erosion and increasing the risk of localized flooding. The representation further pointed out that the debris could endanger downstream infrastructure, nearby habitations, livestock and the river ecosystem.

She urged the authorities to immediately remove the waste, conduct a joint inspection of the site with the concerned departments to assess the potential risks, and take preventive measures to stop further dumping. The representation also sought stricter surveillance, installation of warning boards, action against violators.