Panchkula: Toddler among 3 hurt as car rams into truck

Three persons, including a two-year-old girl, sustained injuries when their car hit a truck stationed on the Zirakpur-Kalka national highway near Sector-3 on Monday. Identified as Sandeep (35) from Chandimandir, his wife Manju (30) and their daughter Shivanya, the injured were rushed to the Sector 6 civil hospital. They are stated to be stable. The mangled remains of the car on Zirakpur-Kalka national highway near Sector 3, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The family was out shopping and ordering a cake, marking the toddler’s birthday. They visited relatives in Power Colony and were heading back to Chandimandir when the car, being driven by Sandeep, hit the truck at around 4 pm. The young girl sustained injuries to her left hand and head.

The matter is being investigated, the police said.