Panchkula: Toll plaza employees booked for stealing 4 lakhs

Two employees of Jaloli toll plaza in Panchkula were booked for stealing ₹4 lakhs. Kumar alleged that the duo over a period of time have stolen ₹ 4 lakhs from the toll plaza. (iStock)

In his complaint, Arun Kumar of Varanasi told the police that he is working as manager at Mandipa Enterprises at Jaloli Toll. He said at Jaloli toll there were two employees--Daddan from Allahabad and Sumit from Biharwere --working in the IT section.

Kumar alleged that the duo over a period of time have stolen ₹4 lakhs from the toll plaza. After being caught the accused fled from the scene. A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Chandimandir police station against the accused.

