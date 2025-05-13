Panchkula: UP man caught with 2.6-kg opium

The crime branch of the Panchkula police on Sunday apprehended a 29-year-old man and seized 2.613-kg opium from his possession, officials said. Identified as Maniram from Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, the accused was actively involved in drug trafficking across the tricity, sourcing the contraband from UP, the police mentioned. The accused was actively involved in drug trafficking across the tricity, sourcing the contraband from UP, the police mentioned. (HT Photo)

Officials had a tip-off that Maniram would arrive to supply opium so a police team laid a trap near Polytechnic College in Sector-26 and arrested him. A case was registered against him under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chandimandir police station.

On Monday, he was produced before a court that sent him to four-day police custody. Officials said they would question him to ascertain where he brought the drug from besides the individuals involved in its distribution in the tricity area.