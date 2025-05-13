Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: UP man caught with 2.6-kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 13, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Court sends accused Maniram, hailing from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, to four-day police custody; officials trying to ascertain where he brought the drug from

The crime branch of the Panchkula police on Sunday apprehended a 29-year-old man and seized 2.613-kg opium from his possession, officials said. Identified as Maniram from Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, the accused was actively involved in drug trafficking across the tricity, sourcing the contraband from UP, the police mentioned.

The accused was actively involved in drug trafficking across the tricity, sourcing the contraband from UP, the police mentioned. (HT Photo)
The accused was actively involved in drug trafficking across the tricity, sourcing the contraband from UP, the police mentioned. (HT Photo)

Officials had a tip-off that Maniram would arrive to supply opium so a police team laid a trap near Polytechnic College in Sector-26 and arrested him. A case was registered against him under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chandimandir police station.

On Monday, he was produced before a court that sent him to four-day police custody. Officials said they would question him to ascertain where he brought the drug from besides the individuals involved in its distribution in the tricity area.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: UP man caught with 2.6-kg opium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On