Panchkula: Woman booked under NDPS Act

A woman, identified as Angoori, a resident of Gidrawali, Kalka, has been arrested under the NDPS Act on Friday. The police got a tip-off that the accused used to sell illegal liquor in the area following which barricading was done at Gidrawali village. She was arrested and the police recovered 12 bottles of liquor from her possession. She was booked by the police as she could not produce any permit or licence.

Other short stories

Proclaimed offender held

Chandigarh A proclaimed offender (PO) in an Excise Act case registered in 2017 was arrested by the Chandigarh Police. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana. A case under the Excise Act was registered against Kulwinder on August 3, 2017, on the complaint of Chandigarh police constable Balwinder Singh. Kulwinder was declared a PO on September 14, 2022. The accused was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

One held with pistol, live cartridges

Chandigarh The police arrested Sahil, 19, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector-25, Chandigarh, and recovered one pistol and four live cartridges from his possession. He was caught by the police from the Sector-25/38 light point in Chandigarh on Friday. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the police station, Sector 11, Chandigarh.

2 arrested with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Two persons were arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of the city. Police arrested Anil Kumar, 34, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and recovered 41 boxes of Imperial Style Premium Blended malt and eight boxes of Emperor Blue whisky from his possession. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the police station, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. The police arrested Kuldeep Singh, 30, of Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh, and recovered 150 quarters of country made liquor from his possession. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the police station, Maloya, Chandigarh.