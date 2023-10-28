News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula youngster’s hatrick steals the show at the Asian Shooting Championship

Panchkula youngster’s hatrick steals the show at the Asian Shooting Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Panchkula’s Raiza won gold in the junior skeet teams and mixed team and a silver in the individual events at the Asian Shooting Championship

Tricity shooters Raiza Dhillon and Bhavtegh Gill cornered glory by bagging podium finishes at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship being held in Changwon, Korea.

Panchkula’s Raiza Dhillon with her Asian Shooting Championship medals. (HT Photo)
Panchkula’s Raiza Dhillon with her Asian Shooting Championship medals. (HT Photo)

Panchkula’s Raiza won gold medal in the junior skeet mixed team event partnering Harmehar Singh Lally on Friday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Indian duo defeated their opponents from China in the final 39-29.

Earlier on Thursday, 19-year-old Raiza had won the junior women’s skeet silver. She returned to claim golds in the team competition for the same discipline, combining with Mufaddal Deesawala and Sanjana Sood.

The youngster carried her solid form from the recently-held Junior World Championship in July 2023 held at the same venue at Changwon South Korea where she had bagged a silver medal.

Razia is coached by former shooter Amrinder Cheema.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Bhavtegh picked up the silver medal in the junior men’s skeet event.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out